Japanese Princess Aiko to Study at Gakushuin Univ.

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will study at the Department of Japanese Language and Literature at Gakushuin University's Faculty of Letters from April, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The department is for students interested in Japanese language, Japanese literature and teaching Japanese, according to the website of the university.

Emperor Naruhito also studied at the university in Tokyo, majoring in medieval transportation systems in Europe at the Department of History of the same faculty.

He wrote a graduation thesis about transportation by water in the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. The Emperor has long been engaged in research related to water.

According to the agency, Princess Aiko, 18, a third-grader at Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School, was accepted by the university after taking an academic ability test in January. She is now working on her graduation thesis, the agency said.

