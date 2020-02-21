Father Admits Going Beyond Discipline in Death of Chiba Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The father of a girl who died at the family's home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, in January last year admitted in a court Friday that he went beyond disciplining her.

At the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Chiba District Court, Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, said he would not dispute charges that he assaulted the daughter, Mia, then 10, letting her die.

But Kurihara denied some details of the charges against him, insisting that he never sprayed cold water on her face with a shower.

According to the indictment, Kurihara inflicted injury, including a breast bone fracture, on the daughter by banging her against a floor in December 2018-January 2019.

He is also alleged to have forced the daughter to remain standing in the bathroom and abused her, including spraying cold water on her face.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]