All Tokaido, Sanyo, Kyushu Shinkansen Trains to Have Free Wi-Fi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Free Wi-Fi services will become available on all trains of the Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train lines on March 30, the Shinkansen lines' operators said Friday.

The announcement was made by Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, and Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu.

The train operators had been introducing the Wi-Fi services on their Shinkansen trains in stages.

People will be able to use the services if they register either their email addresses or other accounts, such as those for Twitter or Facebook.

Meanwhile, JR Tokai said that it will end the news services it offers on electric bulletin boards in each Shinkansen train car on March 13, after it decided that it had prepared an environment in which passengers are able to check the news on their smartphones and other devices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]