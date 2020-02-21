Japan, S. Korea to Hold Policy Dialogue on March 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea have agreed to hold a bureau chief-level policy dialogue on export controls in Seoul on March 10, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Friday.

The focal point will be whether the two sides can make progress toward Japan's lifting of its tighter export controls on South Korea. Japan wants to check whether and to what extent the South Korean side has improved its export management for items that can be converted for military use.

The planned policy dialogue will be the first of its kind since December last year and the second since Japan implemented the tougher export controls last summer.

It will be attended by Yoichi Iida, director-general of the Japanese ministry's Trade Control Department, and Lee Ho-hyeon, director-general for international trade policy at the South Korean trade ministry.

Japan-S. Korea policy dialogue over export controls had been held on a regular basis before it was suspended in summer 2016 reflecting soured bilateral ties. The December 2019 meeting took place thanks to mediation by the United States.

