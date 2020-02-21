Honda, Nissan Put Off Reopening of China Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> will again put off vehicle plant resumption in Wuhan in China's Hubei Province to March 11 or later due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, officials said Friday.

Nissan Motor Co. <7201> will also delay the restart of a factory in Xiangyang, Hubei.

The Japanese automakers' decisions came after a request by the provincial government, which extended the period in which corporate activities are suspended until March 10.

Both companies initially planned to resume the operations Feb. 3 after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday period.

Now the automakers have to stop their factories for over a month. The suspension is expected to deliver a blow to their business results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]