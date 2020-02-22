Almost All Passengers Leave Virus-Hit Cruise Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Almost all symptomless passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus have left by Friday the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined for the virus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

On Friday, 253 passengers got off the British-flagged ship. Over the three days from Wednesday, a total of 970 passengers, including aged people, disembarked. Of them, 443 passengers left the ship on Wednesday, and 274 on Thursday.

Some 100 passengers who had close contact with infected people are set to leave the ship on Saturday and will be sent to facilities prepared by the Japanese government.

They will be quarantined for 14 days from the day when they were separated from infected people. During the health-monitoring period, these people will need to stay at their rooms at the facilities.

According to sources including the health ministry, about 1,300 people, also including some 1,000 crew members and around 200 non-Japanese people waiting to be carried home aboard flights chartered by their governments, were believed to be on the Diamond Princess as of Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]