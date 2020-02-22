Diamond Princess Passenger Lists Given to Local Govts in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has provided local governments with lists of uninfected passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, informed sources said Saturday.

The lists, which contained information about people who disembarked from the ship earlier this week after having tested negative for the virus, are very important for local governments in their efforts to monitor such passengers' health conditions, sources familiar with the situation said.

As local governments initially had no access to such information, even after uninfected passengers started leaving the ship on Wednesday, some governors had expressed their frustration over such situation.

"We finally received what we had been seeking," said an official of the prefectural government of Tottori, central Japan.

Information about disembarked passengers who are residents of Tottori was provided to the prefectural government on Friday afternoon via an email by the Yokohama Quarantine Station in Kanagawa.

