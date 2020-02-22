Teacher in Chiba Found Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Thirteen more people in Japan were confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus on Saturday, including a junior high school teacher in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The teacher in her 60s works at a public school in the city of Chiba. She was first diagnosed with a cold on Feb. 12. After being hospitalized on Wednesday, she was found infected with the virus originating in China.

The junior high school has decided to cancel classes for two days from Tuesday after a Japanese national holiday on Monday.

Another woman in Chiba Prefecture who is in her 30s was confirmed infected with the virus, but she has yet to develop symptoms.

Eight of the 13 people are in their 10s to 80s in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

