Teacher in Chiba Found Infected with Coronavirus

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Fourteen more people in Japan were confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus on Saturday, including a junior high school teacher in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The number of confirmed infection cases of the COVID-19 virus in Japan has surpassed 100, excluding the cases on a cruise ship quarantined off the country and those of people who returned home aboard flights chartered by the Japanese government.

The infected teacher in her 60s works at a public school in the city of Chiba. She was first diagnosed with a cold on Feb. 12. After being hospitalized on Wednesday, she tested positive for the virus originating in China.

The junior high school has decided to cancel classes for two days from Tuesday after a Japanese national holiday on Monday.

Eight of the 14 people are in their 10s to 80s in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

