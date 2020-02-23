Japan Emperor, Turning 60, Resolved to Fulfill State Symbol Role

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito turned 60 years old on Sunday, renewing his resolve to fulfill his duties of the Constitution-defined role as the symbol of the state.

"I will always think about the people, stay by their side and make further efforts to serve as the symbol of the country," the Emperor told a press conference held at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward ahead of his first birthday in the new Japanese era of Reiwa, which started along with his enthronement on May 1 last year. He met the press for the first time as the Emperor.

He recalled that the "Kenji-to-Shokei-no-Gi" and "Sokui-go-Choken-no-Gi" enthronement-related ceremonies on May 1 made him think of his grave responsibilities as the new Emperor and had a sobering effect on him.

Some 10 months after that day, "I'm feeling the importance of each and every official duty," he said.

Asked about his thoughts on the Constitution, the Emperor said, "I will abide by the Constitution and sincerely fulfill my duties as the symbol."

