Japanese Found Infected after Leaving Virus-Hit Ship

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese passenger from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship who lives in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, was found infected with the new virus after her disembarkation, the prefectural government said Saturday.

This is the first time that a Japanese passenger from the ship, quarantined for the COVID-19 virus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, has tested positive for the new virus after getting off the ship.

The woman in her 60s left the ship with her husband in his 70s on Wednesday, after the end of the quarantine period. She had no symptoms as of Wednesday and had tested negative in a virus check she underwent on Feb. 14 or later.

The couple reached the closest station to their home by bus and train. An acquaintance drove them home from the station.

The infected woman went shopping on Wednesday but stayed at home since then. She wore a face mask for the entire time after her disembarkation. She developed a fever on Friday and saw a doctor on Saturday.

