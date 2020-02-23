Emperor Naruhito Attends Birthday Events at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a series of celebratory events at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the same day, together with Empress Masako.

Events to greet well-wishers from the general public on his first birthday after he ascended the throne in May last year were canceled in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the morning, the Emperor was congratulated on by Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other Imperial Family members, as well as the heads of the three powers.

In the afternoon, a luncheon was held at the "Homeiden" hall, with about 450 people in attendance.

Emperor Naruhito said in his greeting that he takes the opportunity of his birthday to pray for the happiness of the people, the development of the nation and the health of the participants.

