Abe Orders Basic Coronavirus Policy with Eye on Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his government on Sunday to draw up quickly a comprehensive basic policy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Japan, pointing to the risk of the outbreak developing into an epidemic.

Abe issued the instruction at a meeting of a government task force to tackle the COVID-19 coronavirus, which originates in China, following an increase in the number of patients in Japan for whom infection routes are not known.

The task force is expected to work out the policy as early as this week.

Abe said the pillars of the basic policy will be measures to prevent an increase of infections and improve the system of providing medical care.

"Devising effective measures to stop further infections and curbing the pace of increase in the number of patients are very important in preventing an epidemic," Abe said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]