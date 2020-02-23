3rd Person from Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 80s who was previously aboard the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess died of pneumonia on Sunday, the health ministry said the same day.

He is the third fatal case among those who were previously aboard the ship, quarantined at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The ministry did not reveal whether he had been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus originating in China, due to the absence of consent from his family.

The man had a chronic disease, according to the ministry. He was taken to a hospital on Feb. 5 or later due to a symptom.

The ministry declined to say whether the man was a passenger or a crew member of the ship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]