Japan to Boost Health Checks for Former Ship Passengers

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday that health condition will be checked every day for all people who recently got off the Diamond Princess after the end of the cruise ship's quarantine over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The measure was prompted by the discovery that a woman in her 60s from Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, was infected with the coronavirus although she initally tested negative and got off the ship.

The daily health checks will cover about 980 former passengers with no symptoms who left the ship after testing negative for the virus.

For two weeks after they got off the ship, public health centers of respective areas will interview them every day by phone about body temperature and whether they have such symptoms as coughing or drowsiness.

Even if there are no such symptoms, the former passengers will be asked to avoid using public transportation.

