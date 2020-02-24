Japanese Experts Discuss Basic Coronavirus Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Infectious disease and other experts in Japan met in Tokyo on Monday to discuss a comprehensive basic policy to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that the government is set to adopt on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to contain group infections, secure hospital beds and help people acquire the right knowledge of the virus, health ministry officials familiar with the meeting said.

Speaking to the meeting, health minister Katsunobu Kato said, "It's extremely important at this time to curb the pace of increase in the number of patients as much as possible."

"Now is the time to develop a medical care system to prepare for a possible jump in the number of patients," Kato said.

At their first meeting on Feb. 16, the experts agreed that Japan was in the early stage of a coronavirus outbreak.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]