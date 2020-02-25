2nd-Stage National Univ. Entrance Exams Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Second-stage entrance examinations for national and public universities in Japan started across the country on Tuesday amid growing fears over the further spread of the new coronavirus.

Each university is taking all possible measures to prevent infections with the virus among test takers and other relevant people.

Universities allow test takers and proctors to wear face masks, setting up alcohol disinfectants at exam rooms.

Saitama University and the University of Yamanashi decided to distribute face masks to test takers who were unable to obtain masks on their own amid supply shortages.

Universities, including the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and Hiroshima University, are asking test takers to take home their used face masks.

