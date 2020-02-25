4th Person from Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Dies: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A person aged between 80 and 89 who had been aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, has died, informed sources said Tuesday.

This was the fourth death among those who were on the British-flagged ship, which has been quarantined for the virus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The person got off the ship after feeling unwell and had since been hospitalized, according to the sources. The person died on Tuesday, the sources said.

On Thursday, two Japanese passengers of the ship, a man and a woman, both in their 80s, died after being infected with the COVID-9 virus.

A Japanese man in his 80s who was aboard the ship died on Sunday. But the health ministry has not revealed details, including whether he had been infected with the coronavirus, as his family has not approved the disclosure.

