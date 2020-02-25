Many Suspected Coronavirus Patients in Japan Refused by Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--With the new coronavirus continuing to spread in Japan, many patients are being passed around from hospital to hospital as some medical institutions refuse to see patients suspected of having the virus.

While some patients are suspected of community-acquired infection for which transmission routes are unknown, many people are unable to take the COVID-19 coronavirus test due to strict testing criteria.

Experts point out that the vague criteria have caused confusion among medical staff.

According to the health ministry, eligible to take the virus test are people who have come into close contact with coronavirus patients or have recently traveled to infected areas in China, where the virus originated, and have a fever of at least 37.5 degrees Celsius as well as pneumonia-like symptoms that require hospitalization.

However, the final decision on whether to actually test a patient is "up to the doctor's comprehensive judgment."

