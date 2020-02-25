Japanese Urged to Refrain from Visits to S. Korea's Daegu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Foreign Ministry called on Japanese nationals on Tuesday to "refrain from making nonessential trips" to the South Korean city of Daegu where coronavirus infection cases are on the rise.

The same travel advisory, the second-lowest level in the ministry's four-tier warning system, was also issued for the county of Cheongdo in the South Korean province of North Gyeongsang.

The move reflects the South Korean government's recent decision to put the country's infectious disease alert to the fourth and highest level, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"We issued the travel advisory after considering all the circumstances," Motegi said.

Daegu is home to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group to which many of South Korean coronavirus cases are said to have links.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]