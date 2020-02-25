Japan Agencies to Discuss Rules on Coal-Fired Power Plant Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that relevant Japanese ministries and agencies have agreed to hold discussions toward curbing exports of greenhouse gas-emitting coal-fired power plants.

"We've marked a first step toward decarbonization," Koizumi told a hurriedly called press conference.

According to Koizumi, the Environment Ministry will, first, have experts come up with concrete measures to tighten control of coal power plant exports and then present those ideas during talks with other government bodies, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Foreign Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Secretariat.

The outcome of the talks will be included in an outline of the government's strategy for infrastructure system exports to be drawn up in June.

The current infrastructure system export strategy stipulates that Japan will help other countries introduce the country's cutting-edge coal power generation systems at their request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]