Auto Deliveries Starting to Delay in Japan amid COVID-19 Spread

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Deliveries of automobiles manufactured in Japan are starting to be delayed amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Japan Automobile Dealers Association Chairman Kazuo Kato said Tuesday.

Kato, at a press conference in Tokyo, attributed the problem to the delayed supply of auto parts from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said demand for transport vehicles including buses s likely to be dented by a fall in tourists from abroad against the backdrop of the outbreak.

The COVID-19 spread "would have no small impact on domestic personal spending," he also said.

