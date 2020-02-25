Japan Supreme Court Denies A-Bomb Disease Claims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Tuesday denied claims by three survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki for certification as so-called atomic bomb disease sufferers.

The top court reversed Hiroshima High Court and Nagoya High Court rulings, both in 2018, that recognized a 75-year-old woman with cataract and an 84-year-old woman with chronic thyroiditis, respectively, as atomic bomb disease sufferers.

The highest court, meanwhile, backed a 2019 Fukuoka High Court ruling that rejected a claim for the certification by an 82-year-old woman with cataract.

Disputed in the lawsuits against the national government was whether the plaintiffs were in need of medical treatment, a condition for the certification.

The plaintiffs were visiting hospital to receive follow-up examinations, but the government argued that they were not taking active therapy to improve their symptoms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]