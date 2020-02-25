Nissan to Launch Fully Remodeled Roox Minivehicle in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Tuesday it will launch the fully remodeled Roox minivehicle March 19, its first new model in about a year.

Nissan is struggling due to slumping sales after delays in vehicle development. It plans to release more new models after the all-new Roox.

The automaker aims to sell at least 8,000 units a month, mainly targeting families. The Roox is in the category of "height wagons," crowded with popular models like Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto.

Nissan's new 660 cc model features bigger interior space than the previous model, Dayz Roox.

It will also have a system monitoring movements of up to two preceding vehicles with radar, allowing the driver to know how the second car is traveling even when it is shielded by a large vehicle in front. The system alerts the driver when emergency braking is necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]