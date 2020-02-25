Japan Shifts Focus to Dealing with Coronavirus Clusters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday shifted the focus of its fight against the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus from tightening border controls to dealing with clusters of infected people at home.

In a basic policy adopted at a cabinet meeting, the government said it is "extremely important to prevent clusters of infected people from creating any other clusters."

COVID-19 cases with unidentified infection routes are occurring sporadically in several areas in Japan, with small clusters of infections appearing in some areas, according to the policy.

The government said that people should be careful about visiting medical institutions, which could increase their infection risks.

The government also called on companies to use teleworking and staggered commuting to reduce infection risks.

