10 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Ten new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported in Japan on Tuesday, including the first case for the central prefecture of Nagano.

According to the Nagano prefectural government, a company executive in his 60s has been confirmed to have the virus.

He developed a fever Friday and was admitted to a designated medical institution Monday. He made business trips to the northern prefecture of Hokkaido on Jan. 14-17 and Tokyo for three days from Jan. 17.

In the southwestern city of Kumamoto, the infection of a woman in her 60s was confirmed. She is the mother of a nurse in her 20s found infected after visiting the city of Fukuoka, also southwestern Japan, to see a concert together with a friend of hers.

Five people in their 20s to 70s were confirmed to carry the virus in Hokkaido, while the infection of three women in their 40s to 70s was reported in the central city of Nagoya.

