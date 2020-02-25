5,000 Dentsu Employees to Telework Due to COVID-19 Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> said Tuesday that about 5,000 employees at its headquarters in Tokyo will telework for the time being from Wednesday after an employee was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday.

The employee in his 50s is hospitalized but not in serious condition, according to the Japanese advertising agency.

Four employees suspected of having had close contact with him began to telework on Tuesday, it said.

Dentsu will also decline the entry of visitors to the headquarters building from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. <4911> will have about 8,000 employees, or about 30 pct of its workforce in Japan, work at their homes in principle from Wednesday to March 6.

