Onagawa No. 2 Reactor Passes Regulatory Safety Scrutiny

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regulators formally adopted Wednesday a report concluding that the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in northeastern Japan meets the country's safety standards for a restart.

The facility in Miyagi Prefecture became the 16th reactor at nine nuclear power plants in the country that has passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety screenings.

The NRA examines the safety of nuclear reactors based on strict standards that the country introduced after the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The Onagawa facility is the first to have passed the NRA's scrutiny among reactors in the Tohoku northeastern region.

Among other reactors hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the reactor at Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, cleared the NRA's examination in September 2018.

