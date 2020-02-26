Hokkaido to Request All-Prefecture Public School Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo/Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural education board of Hokkaido decided Wednesday to request all public elementary and junior high schools in the northernmost Japan prefecture to close down, in an effort to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus, according to informed sources.

The number of closure days is yet to be fixed.

The board will notify municipal school boards of the request within Wednesday, the sources said. School closures are expected to start as early as Thursday.

This will be the first case in which public elementary and junior high schools are asked to shut down on an all-prefecture basis in Japan as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Japan's education ministry had asked prefectural education boards across the country to actively consider temporarily closing schools, including those with no case of infection, if an infection case is reported at a school in a nearby area.

