Okinawa Asks Residents for Help in Shuri Castle Reconstruction

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Okinawa, southernmost Japan, is calling on residents to participate in work to rebuild Shuri Castle through related events after it was devastated by a fire in October.

These events include a projection mapping using remaining castle buildings and workshops to create the shisa lion-shaped traditional ornament often displayed on roofs.

On Friday, the prefectural government started accepting applications for volunteer work to reuse akagawara roof tiles that fell from the roofs of the castle in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

In the fire, many buildings of the castle, the UNESCO World Heritage site, were burned down. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Cabinet Office, which owns the castle, started reconstruction work in early February.

The prefectural government, in cooperation with the central government and others, came up with the idea of holding participatory events after many people sought to reuse roof tiles and other items that used to be part of the castle.

