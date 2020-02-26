Abe Seeks to Cancel, Postpone Large-Scale Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday requested that large-scale sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled back in the next two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"The next one to two weeks will be very crucial to preventing its spread," Abe said at a meeting of his task force on the virus.

Abe also said the country will ban entry to non-Japanese who have been in the South Korean city of Daegu and the neighboring county of Cheongdo in the last two weeks.

Tokyo already bans entry of non-Japanese who have stayed in China's Hubei and Zhejiang provinces in the last two weeks as well as those who hold passports issued by the two provinces. The planned ban is the first of its kind for a country outside of China.

The move comes as South Korea sees a surge in coronavirus cases among people who attended a service at a religious group called the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu.

