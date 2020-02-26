Japan Couples Fretting over Wedding Plans amid Virus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of couples in Japan are considering canceling their wedding ceremonies and receptions amid the spread of coronavirus infections in the country.

Affecting such couples, the government announced Tuesday a comprehensive basic policy to tackle the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, with organizers urged to refrain from holding events that bring large numbers of people together.

Couples are wavering between fears of causing COVID-19 infections among their guests and wishes to hold their weddings as planned after time-consuming preparations.

Inquiries about cancellations have sharply increased since around Saturday at a hotel in Yokohama, the port city near Tokyo where the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined.

"We hope the guests will attend the ceremonies if possible, as such events are supposed to create and strengthen human bonds," an official at the hotel said.

