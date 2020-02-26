Panasonic, Tesla to End Joint Production of Solar Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. <6752> said Wednesday that it and U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc. will end their joint production of solar cells by the end of May.

Panasonic will withdraw by the end of September from a Tesla-run facility in the state of New York, where the Japanese maker started in 2017 to manufacture solar cells to be sold by Tesla.

At the Tesla facility, equipment for solar cell production was installed by Panasonic.

Sales of the solar cells for rooftop solar systems at locations such as factories are believed to have been slow, industry sources said.

Meanwhile, the two companies will continue their partnership to make electric vehicle batteries for Tesla in Nevada.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]