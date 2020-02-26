Japan Calls for Voluntary Ban on Events in Next 2 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government requested Wednesday that concerts and other large-scale events be canceled, postponed or scaled back in the coming two weeks, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government also made a decision to ban, effective Thursday, entry into Japan by foreigners who were in the South Korean city of Daegu and the neighboring county of Cheongdo in the last two weeks.

Japan already has shut out foreigners who stayed in China's Hubei and Zhejiang provinces in the last two weeks as well as those who hold passports issued by the two provinces.

The latest move by Tokyo to block the coronavirus' further intrusion into the country followed a spike in infections in Daegu, particularly among followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus cult, and in the adjacent county.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry raised its virus alert for Iran to Level 2, urging Japanese citizens to avoid nonessential travel there, as the number of deaths caused by the virus is surging in the Middle Eastern country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]