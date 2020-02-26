IAEA Backs Proven Method for Fukushima N-Plant Water Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday sought a scientifically based process with proven methodology for planned disposal of treated radioactive water at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Grossi made the remark to reporters after visiting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the site of a triple meltdown that followed the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

During his first visit to the plant since his inauguration in December last year, Grossi inspected the treated water and nuclear plant facilities where decommissioning work is under way.

The decommissioning work "is proceeding in a very meticulous and systematic way," Grossi said. "The trend is very positive and I am encouraged by what I see."

How to get rid of the water is the decision of the Japanese government, and any methodology can be criticized, Grossi said.

