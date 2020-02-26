Pre-Season Japanese Pro Baseball Games to Be Held without Fans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization and its 12 member teams decided Wednesday to shut out spectators from 72 remaining pre-season matches, to be held between Saturday and March 15.

The decision came after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe requested that large-scale events be canceled, postponed or scaled back for the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We made a tough decision after considering what professional baseball could do," said NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito.

Separately, the Japan Rugby Football Union decided to refrain from holding 16 Top League games initially scheduled to take place between Saturday and March 8. It plans to hold replacement matches on March 21 and 22 as well as May 2 and 3.

The Japan Professional Basketball League, or B. League, put off a total of 99 matches of B1 and B2 division series, set to be held between Friday and March 11.

