Many Concerts Canceled in Japan amid Coronavirus Spread

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Many concerts by Japanese musicians have been canceled in line with the government's request on Wednesday for voluntary curbs on big events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Concerts and other events by idol group AKB48 and its sister groups between Wednesday and March 11 were canceled or postponed.

Avex Management Inc. said that it will cancel 15 concerts by nine musicians, including female singers Ayumi Hamasaki and Kumi Koda, originally scheduled over a period through March 11.

Boy band Exile and related groups as well as pop female trio Perfume canceled concerts on Wednesday and some other days.

Singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu has canceled four concerts planned in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and the central prefecture of Mie from Thursday.

