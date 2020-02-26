Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 7 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Two more deaths linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported in Japan on Wednesday, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to seven.

The health ministry announced the death of an infected man in his 80s in Tokyo, while the northern prefecture of Hokkaido saw its first fatal COVID-19 case.

The Tokyo man had diabetes, and he died apparently of pneumonia, Tokyo metropolitan government officials said. His infection was confirmed on Feb. 18, but the infection route is unclear, they said.

In Hokkaido, an elderly person in the city of Hakodate died of viral pneumonia Tuesday, and his positive test result for the coronavirus became available Wednesday, according to the city government.

The person showed the symptom of coughing Feb. 16 and was admitted to a medical institution the following day.

