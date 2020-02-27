Osaka COVID-19 Patient Tests Positive after Apparent Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A bus tour conductor in her 40s tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after what appeared a recovery from the disease, the Osaka prefectural government said Wednesday.

The resident of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, may have been reinfected, or the virus may have regained strength in her body after going latent, officials said.

The woman was confirmed infected Jan. 29 after attending a tour that included visitors from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

After her condition improved, she was discharged from hospital Feb. 1. She tested negative through a screening she voluntarily took on Feb. 6 during a monitoring period.

On Feb. 19, she felt discomfort in the throat and had chest pain. She then visited more than once the medical institution where she had been hospitalized.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]