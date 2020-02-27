Trump Wants Tokyo Olympics to Be Held as Scheduled

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will take place as scheduled while Japan faces the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"I hope that it's gonna be fine," Trump said of the games, to be held between late July and early September.

"It's a little tight," he said at a press conference at the White House, showing concern that the Tokyo Games could be affected if it takes time to bring the viral outbreak under control.

Trump also said he has heard that the Japanese government is doing "very professional jobs" in dealing with the situation. "I think they are gonna handle it very well."

Trump said last week that he has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to attend the Tokyo Olympics and is considering accepting the offer.

