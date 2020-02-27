INTERVIEW: Japan Govt Vows Continued Help in Nuclear Evacuees' Return Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will continue to promote the return home of evacuees from the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture, reconstruction minister Kazunori Tanaka said in a recent interview.

The government will also "work on eliminating false rumors (about the nuclear accident) using this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics," Tanaka said.

He made the comments when asked about priorities for the government in fiscal 2020, the final year of its intensive reconstruction period following the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters.

By the end of fiscal 2020, the government aims to complete infrastructure reconstruction in areas hit by the earthquake and tsunami, Tanaka said. In addition, it will help all people still living in temporary housing move to permanent homes, he said.

The minister also said he aims to organize events in Southeast Asia to promote foods and goods from the disaster-affected areas.

