8,700 Japan Tobacco Domestic Workers Teleworking amid Virus Woes

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan Tobacco Inc. <2914> said Thursday it has started to allow all of its 8,700 domestic employees to work at home, in principle, to prevent them from being infected with the new coronavirus.

They include contract and other nonregular workers, it said. The measure, which was launched on Wednesday, will remain in place for the time being.

The company will recommend staggered commuting for employees who cannot telework, such as factory workers.

So far, no Japan Tobacco employee has been found infected with the virus, according to the company.

The company also decided to cancel or postpone both domestic and overseas business trips, in principle, and refrain from holding meetings and training programs that are not urgent.

