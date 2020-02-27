Japan to Cooperate with IAEA over Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Thursday emphasized the importance of cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency over the planned disposal of water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

"We want to proceed with measures for contaminated water from decommissioned reactors in a way that is open to the international community," Kajiyama said at a meeting with visiting IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

The Japanese government is considering plans to release treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled power plant, which still contains radioactive tritium, into the sea or air.

Grossi supported the plans, saying they are "in line with established practice, so I am optimistic."

According to the ministry, the IAEA side expressed its readiness to assist Japan to monitor radioactive substances to be released along with the water.

