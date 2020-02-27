Japan Local Govts Teaching Residents about Making Face Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are introducing to residents ways to make their own face masks and disinfectants on the internet, at a time when these items are selling out at stores in line with the spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The moves seek to allay concerns among locals over the COVID-19 virus, by letting them know that it is possible to make the items by themselves. Many local governments have been bombarded with complaints from residents especially about mask shortages.

The health promotion support division of the prefectural government of Oita, southwestern Japan, posted on its website in early February methods for creating do-it-yourself face masks using gauze fabric and elastic bands, and disinfecting the masks after use.

The instructions were provided in English, Chinese and Korean reflecting needs among foreign visitors, as well as in Japanese.

The Oita government offered similar instructions during the outbreak of a new type of influenza in 2009, which also caused mask shortages. "We made good use of our experience from the new flu," an official at the division said. "Some people are worried if they don't have masks."

