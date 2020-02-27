Tech Developed to Detect COVID-19 Virus within 30 Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Kanagawa Prefectural Institute of Public Health and Japanese government-affiliated research institute Riken said Thursday that they have developed a technology to detect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in only 10-30 minutes.

Yuji Kuroiwa, governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, told a news conference the same day that he will seek special state support so that the new technology, which is still in a research phase, can be used widely.

The polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test method, which is widely used at present, takes one to two hours before results become available.

The newly developed technology is at least on par with PCR in terms of the accuracy of test results, according to the prefectural institute and Riken.

The institutes confirmed the validity of the new method using COVID-19 samples collected from people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined at the port of Yokohama in the prefecture. Hundreds of people aboard the ship have been found infected with the virus originating in China.

