Crew Members Begin Leaving Virus-Hit Diamond Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Diamond Princess crew members who tested negative for the novel coronavirus have begun leaving the cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo, the health ministry said Thursday.

As of Thursday, about 240 crew members are allowed to disembark. They will be transferred to the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Before the disembarkation, the ship was believed to have slightly under 1,000 crew members.

According to the ministry, crew members, mostly non-Japanese, will be monitored at the college for 14 days from the disembarkation. Those who are confirmed negative after the period can leave Japan.

Passengers who exhibited no symptoms and tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began disembarking on Feb. 19. So far, some 980 such passengers have left the ship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]