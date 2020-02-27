Japan Confirms 8th Death from New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Hokkaido man infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has died, the town of Shiriuchi in the northernmost Japan prefecture said on Thursday.

The death of the man in his 80s, the second fatal case related to the new virus in Hokkaido, brought the COVID-19 death toll in the country to eight. The fatalities include passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

According to the Shiriuchi municipal government, the elderly man, a resident in the town, was admitted to a medical facility in the neighboring town of Kikonai on Feb. 3 after complaining of difficulty in breathing. He tested positive for the virus last Saturday and was transferred to Hakodate Municipal Hospital in the Hokkaido city of Hakodate, near Kikonai.

The man was also suffering from heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On Thursday, infection with the new coronavirus was confirmed for four male company employees in their 50s--two in the Hokkaido capital of Sapporo, and one each in Kanagawa and Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

