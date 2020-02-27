Japanese Automakers' Output in China Tumbles in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Automobile production by major Japanese makers in China in January plunged from a year before, data from the companies showed Thursday.

The gloomy results reflected fewer factory operating days because this year's Lunar New Year holiday period started in late January, some 10 days earlier than in the previous year.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus originating in China affecting operations there, the Japanese automakers are expected to see sharper year-on-year drops in production in the country in February.

Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> vehicle production in China in January fell 24.7 pct to 103,627 units. Output dropped by 20.2 pct to 106,745 units at Honda Motor Co. <7267> and by 12.6 pct to 107,284 units at Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

Automobile sales in China slumped at Toyota, Nissan, Subaru Corp. <7270>, Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>.

