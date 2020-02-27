Abe Urges All Schools to Be Closed in Coronavirus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday requested the emergency closure of all elementary, junior high and senior high schools in Japan to prevent a further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The nationwide closure, which will also affect special schools for children with disabilities, should run from Monday until the start of the spring break, Abe said.

The extremely unusual request apparently reflects his administration's heightened vigilance against an explosive epidemic ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in summer.

"In order to contain the (coronavirus) spread as soon as possible, we need to take thorough measures," Abe said at a meeting of the government's headquarters for responding to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Abe instructed related ministers to draw up promptly legislation necessary for curbing the virus spread.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]