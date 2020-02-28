IOC Pres. Bach Committed to Holding Tokyo Olympics as Scheduled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has stressed that the IOC is continuing its preparations to hold the Tokyo Summer Olympics as scheduled, even though the spread of the new coronavirus is spurring speculation about the quadrennial sporting event.

The IOC "is fully committed to successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting on July 24," Bach told reporters over the phone on Thursday.

The IOC chief did not comment on the possibility of canceling, postponing or changing the host of the event, only saying, "I will not add fuel to the flames of speculation."

Bach's remarks came after IOC member Dick Pound and John Coates, chairman of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2020 Games, suggested that a decision on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics as planned or cancel it will be made by late May.

